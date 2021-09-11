Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

