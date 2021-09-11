Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of ProPetro worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

