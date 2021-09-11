Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 289.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 553,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,828,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,534,000 after purchasing an additional 367,740 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 312.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 288,317 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth $6,342,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 136,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

