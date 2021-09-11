Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after buying an additional 449,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $54,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.