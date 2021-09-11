Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Nikola has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

