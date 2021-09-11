NGM Biopharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,380 put options on the company. This is an increase of 997% compared to the typical daily volume of 217 put options.
In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.45.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
