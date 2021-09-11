NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report sales of $5.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.94 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,117,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,860,000 after acquiring an additional 174,689 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.