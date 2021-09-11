NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Trading Up 0.7%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 78,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 238,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.98.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 134.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

