Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Cut to C$99.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$99.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

NGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

Shares of NGT opened at C$72.25 on Friday. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$68.76 and a 12-month high of C$90.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The stock has a market cap of C$57.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

