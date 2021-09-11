New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Forward Air by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Forward Air by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $84.17 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

