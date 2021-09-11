New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,058,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,236. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

