New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,600,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

SHEN stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

