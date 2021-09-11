New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.96 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 598,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 152,817 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.