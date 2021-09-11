New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 72,100 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of California Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 51.0% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Gimbel Daniel Scott grew its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $414,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,344,632 shares of company stock worth $109,959,583 over the last ninety days.

CRC opened at $39.33 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

