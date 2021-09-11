New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

