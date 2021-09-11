New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,900 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,986,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,388,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.