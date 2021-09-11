New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$1.90 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.75.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.43.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.09.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

