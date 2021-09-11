New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.82 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

