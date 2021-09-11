NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,946,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.