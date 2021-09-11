NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

