NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NPTN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

