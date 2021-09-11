Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.3377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.62%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

