Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.3377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.62%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.