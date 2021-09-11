National Bankshares Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$27.62 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.54.

T opened at C$29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.13. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

