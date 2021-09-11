National Bank Financial Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$13.25

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.90.

AGI opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$13.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

