Nano Price Hits $5.53 on Top Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Nano has a market capitalization of $737.29 million and $32.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00012141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,572.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.00 or 0.07282822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00404988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.24 or 0.01413644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00126992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.83 or 0.00561374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00512488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00341797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

