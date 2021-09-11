Myriad (XMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,536.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $42,536.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,797,393,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.