My DeFi Pet Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00009275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00183156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,516.44 or 1.00132683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.24 or 0.07130488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00868684 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

