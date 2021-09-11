Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FirstCash worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstCash by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $87.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

