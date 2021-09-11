Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Herman Miller worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,784 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Herman Miller by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after acquiring an additional 182,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

