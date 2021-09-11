Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 57.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PSB stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.76. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.