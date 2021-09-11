Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

CBT opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.