Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

HAL stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

