Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 90,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

