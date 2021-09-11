Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

