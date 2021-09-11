MurAll Market Cap Reaches $4.19 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $111,562.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00163740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043561 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

