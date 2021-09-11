Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 22,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 22,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

