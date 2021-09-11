Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

MSI stock opened at $242.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

