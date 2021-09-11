Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 19.9% Lower This Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $654,497.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00163895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043246 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 430,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

