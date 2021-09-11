Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $550,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.