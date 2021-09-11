Morgan Stanley Raises UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $74.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PATH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.42. UiPath has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $411,517,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

