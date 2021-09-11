Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 99.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCBC opened at $29.66 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

