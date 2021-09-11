Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

