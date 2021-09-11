Morgan Stanley Buys 109,832 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 5,068.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $234,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAH opened at $10.04 on Friday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

