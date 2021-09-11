Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,303 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

