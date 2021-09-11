Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,960,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,076,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,261,000 after purchasing an additional 709,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 204,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

