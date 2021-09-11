Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAP opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

