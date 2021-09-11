Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $55.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

TAP stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,363. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

