Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.57 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

