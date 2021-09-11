Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $252.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.18.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

