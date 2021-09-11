Mizuho Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $320.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Zscaler stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

